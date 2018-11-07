Bills' Josh Allen: Back at practice
Allen (elbow) will practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Said coach Sean McDermott ahead of the session, "Josh Allen will be limited in practice today. We haven't seen any setbacks in his rehab but we're going to take it one day at a time."
The wheels have been coming off for the 2-7 Bills and their offense has been a laughingstock for weeks. If the team truly wants to play it safe with the prized rookie, then it will be eyeing him for a Week 12 start following a Week 11 bye. That said, the whole squad is getting frustrated after three straight games of single-digit point totals and there's something to be said about getting Allen as much playing time as possible in a lost season. With Derek Anderson still in the concussion protocol and other teams salivating about getting a chance to face interception machine Nathan Peterman, perhaps we'll see Allen back as soon as Sunday against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...