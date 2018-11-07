Allen (elbow) will practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Said coach Sean McDermott ahead of the session, "Josh Allen will be limited in practice today. We haven't seen any setbacks in his rehab but we're going to take it one day at a time."

The wheels have been coming off for the 2-7 Bills and their offense has been a laughingstock for weeks. If the team truly wants to play it safe with the prized rookie, then it will be eyeing him for a Week 12 start following a Week 11 bye. That said, the whole squad is getting frustrated after three straight games of single-digit point totals and there's something to be said about getting Allen as much playing time as possible in a lost season. With Derek Anderson still in the concussion protocol and other teams salivating about getting a chance to face interception machine Nathan Peterman, perhaps we'll see Allen back as soon as Sunday against the Jets.