Allen took part in practice Monday after missing Sunday's session due to a false positive COVID-19 test, Jourdan LaBarber of the Bills' official site reports.

Several Bills got burned by the false positive test, and while the Bills' quarterback wasn't super pleased with the development, he was able to move on quickly with the rest of his teammates. Bills coach Sean McDermott later stated that this was a good dry run for the team in terms of surprises that may happen in an unusual NFL year.