Coach Sean McDermott said that Allen (elbow) will put in a full practice Monday and is on track to start the Bills' Week 12 game against the Jaguars, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott stressed that the coaching staff is taking it "one day at a time" with the rookie as he works back from a sprained right elbow, but Allen's full participation in practice coming out of the Bills' bye week offers further reassurance that he's trending positively in his recovery. Since the Bills won't have to release their first injury report of Week 12 until Wednesday, Allen will retain a designation for the time being, but the signal-caller looks poised to put a four-game absence to an end. The Bills have used three different starting quarterbacks (Derek Anderson, Nathan Peterman and Matt Barkley) while Allen was out, with only Barkley the only one of the lot to turn in a credible performance. Peterman has since been released, while Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Monday.