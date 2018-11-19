Bills' Josh Allen: Begins week with full practice
Coach Sean McDermott said that Allen (elbow) will put in a full practice Monday and is on track to start the Bills' Week 12 game against the Jaguars, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
McDermott stressed that the coaching staff is taking it "one day at a time" with the rookie as he works back from a sprained right elbow, but Allen's full participation in practice coming out of the Bills' bye week offers further reassurance that he's trending positively in his recovery. Since the Bills won't have to release their first injury report of Week 12 until Wednesday, Allen will retain a designation for the time being, but the signal-caller looks poised to put a four-game absence to an end. The Bills have used three different starting quarterbacks (Derek Anderson, Nathan Peterman and Matt Barkley) while Allen was out, with only Barkley the only one of the lot to turn in a credible performance. Peterman has since been released, while Anderson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol as of Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11