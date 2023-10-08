Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Jaguars. He added 14 rushing yards and a TD on four carries.

The Bills came out flat to begin the game, having only landed in London a little more than 48 hours before kickoff, but Allen hit Stefon Diggs late in the second quarter to avoid a first-half shutout and then piled up the production late as Buffalo tried in vain to mount a comeback. The quarterback has delivered 13 touchdowns over the last four games -- 10 through the air, three on the ground -- and he figures to post big numbers again in Week 6 against the struggling Giants.