Bills' Josh Allen: Big test to come Friday?
Allen practiced with the second team for the third straight day Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The thought is Allen will see time with the second-teamers Friday against the Browns. That doesn't mean he's passed AJ McCarron or Nathan Peterman in the battle for the top job, but more likely the Bills want to give the highly prized rookie a good test in the second preseason game, and didn't want to throw him out there unfamiliar with the second team. We'll see if Allen can impress as much as he did when he ran the third unit in last week's preseason opener.
