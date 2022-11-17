Allen (elbow) and the Bills are now scheduled to play Sunday's game against the Browns at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, after the NFL announced Thursday that the game has been moved from Buffalo due to the major snowstorm that's expected to strike Western New York this weekend.

Though the Bills will lose out on a true home game as a result of the change, the move to a domed stadium in Detroit at least removes the potential headache fantasy managers might have faced in determining how the inclement weather might affect their players' production. Allen was a limited participant in practice Thursday for the second day in a row while he continues to manage a UCL injury to his right elbow, but he's not believed to be at any risk of missing Sunday's game after playing through the issue in the Week 10 overtime loss to the Vikings.