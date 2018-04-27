Bills' Josh Allen: Bills trade up to select seventh overall

The Bills selected Allen in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

The BIlls traded up from the 12th pick to select Allen, whose combination of size (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) and highly uncommon arm strength proved tantalizing to NFL operatives despite a Wyoming career that was largely defined by struggle. Finishing behind Brett Rypien and Nick Stevens for All-Conference distinction in the Mountain West, the theory with Allen is that his raw tools can be molded into a high-upside quarterback like Carson Wentz, who Allen does resemble physically. The production doesn't bear any resemblance, though, after Allen threw for 1,812 yards (6.7 YPA), 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions last year, completing just 56.3 percent of his passes as a fourth-year player. That he completed 32-of-64 passes for 238 yards and three interceptions against Power Five teams last year does not bode well for his ability to compete for a starting role against A.J. McCarron and Nathan Peterman, but Allen is clearly Buffalo's quarterback of the future at the least.