Allen completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders. He added three rushes for seven yards.

Allen threw away Buffalo's chance for a Week 1 victory against the Jets due to four total turnovers and three interceptions. However, he managed to flip that script against the Raiders, as he distributed the ball very effectively to open pass catchers -- evidenced by the fact that seven receivers tallied multiple receptions. If there were to be an ongoing concern, it would be lack of rushing production from Allen, as he now has only 43 yards on the ground combined across his first two games of the campaign. Nevertheless, he and the Bills offense got back on track and will now head into a Week 3 matchup against the Commanders.