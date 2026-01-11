Allen completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 rushing yards and two TDs on 11 carries in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars during the wild-card round on Sunday.

The superstar quarterback put Buffalo on his back once again, producing two of his three scores in the fourth quarter as the two teams traded the lead back and forth, including a one-yard plunge into the end zone with 1:04 left on the clock for the game-winning touchdown. Allen took a beating from the Jacksonville defense during the contest however, getting checked out in the blue medical tent twice, and he was seen limping in the locker room after the game per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. The Bills won't know who they're playing until after the weekend's games are over, but Allen will almost certainly play through whatever ailments he might have on the road in the divisional round. He's produced multiple TDs in five of his last six full games dating back to Week 13, racking up 14 scores (eight passing, six rushing) in total during that time with only two turnovers.