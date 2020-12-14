Allen completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 28 rushing yards on six carries in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Steelers.

The Steelers wanted to test Allen's gumption by blitzing the signal caller early and often Sunday. The upstart quarterback was forced into some poor throws (which have been few and far between this season), but he was able to overcome the pressure and make plays when it mattered (7-for-14 on third-down plays) and secure victory over another AFC contender. Statistically, it was one of Allen's lesser performances this year, as he was completing 70.4 percent of his passes while averaging 283.6 yards and a shade under three combined touchdowns per game prior to Sunday's slow grinding victory. Next week's opponent, the Denver Broncos, also boast a tough pass defense, but they are not as aggressive in terms of blitzing the opposing quarterback (29.0 percent) compared to the Steelers (40.2 percent).