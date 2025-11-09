Allen completed 28 of 40 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and added four rushes for 31 yards in the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Allen took three sacks and was unofficially hit an additional four times, helping make his yardage total a bit empty from a real-world football perspective. The Bills were unexpectedly forced into a pass-heavy game script after heading into the halftime locker room down by a 16-0 margin, leading Allen to his highest passing yardage total since Week 1. Allen did toss multiple touchdowns for the first time in three games by connecting with Keon Coleman and Jackson Hawes for scoring strikes of 35 and 26 yards, respectively, and he'll aim to take out his frustration on the Buccaneers defense in a Week 11 home matchup next Sunday.