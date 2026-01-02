Allen (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Allen has played through discomfort in his right foot the last two games, a span in which he completed 35 of 54 passes (64.8 percent) for 392 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 14 times for 44 yards and two TDs and fumbling twice (one lost). After sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, he returned to a limited session Friday, which was enough for the Bills to clear him ahead of the weekend. It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Allen plays this weekend, but he does have a 139-game starting streak on the line, and based on results this weekend the Bills can climb from their current No. 7 seed in the AFC to either No. 5 or No. 6. Backup QB Mitchell Trubisky is on hand for any reps that don't go to Allen on Sunday.