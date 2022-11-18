Allen (right elbow) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Browns in Detroit.

Unlike last week, there's no uncertainty surrounding the status of Allen's right elbow ahead of kickoff. However, due to a Lake Effect Snow Warning in the Buffalo area, the NFL moved the Bills' Week 11 home matchup to a neutral site, with the same start time of 1:00 p.m. ET. Allen thus will be taking on a Cleveland defense that has given up the seventh-most yards per attempt (7.6) to opposing quarterbacks this season in the cozy confines of Ford Field.