Allen (ankle/elbow) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Even though Allen was a limited participant in Thursday's session, the Bills never seemed to have much concern about his ability to play in a Week 18 game in which Buffalo can clinch home-field advantage for the postseason with a win plus a Chiefs loss to the Raiders. Allen will have his full complement of weapons available, as none of the 12 skill-position players on the Bills' 53-man roster will enter the weekend with injury designations.