Allen (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Titans.

While the Bills didn't outright say their starting quarterback would take the field, it certainly appears to be the case after Allen cleared concussion protocol. The second-year signal caller has already thrown an unruly six interceptions through four games, but his completion percentage is up to 60 percent compared to 53 percent last season, and he's easily on pace to set a new career high in terms of passing yards.