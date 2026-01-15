Allen (foot/knee/right finger) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Broncos.

Following the Bills' wild-card win over the Jaguars, the QB has been managing a trio of injuries, but after being listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through, Allen logged back-to-back full sessions, paving the way for him to start Saturday's contest. In the process, he'll be working with a banged-up wideout corps that will be minus Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee), who are all on IR. In that context, WRs Khalil Shakir and Brandin Cooks, as well as TEs Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox figure to be Allen's top passing targets, with WRs Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel (elbow, questionable) also candidates to contribute this weekend.