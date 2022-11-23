Allen (elbow) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Lions, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Allen was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through while the quarterback continues to manage a right elbow injury that has yet to cost him any game action. In Week 12, he'll be facing a Detroit defense that's allowing an average of 262.2 passing yards per game to date. As long as he's able to play, Allen remains a high-level fantasy lineup option on a weekly basis.