Allen has been medically cleared after being evaluated for a head injury.

Great news for the Bills after the rookie signal-caller left Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals after being taken down to the ground by a defender and landing awkwardly. He was replaced in the contest by Nathan Peterman and presumably won't return to action Sunday despite being cleared.

