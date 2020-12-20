Allen completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 359 yards and two touchdowns, adding three rushes for 33 yards and two rushing scores during Saturday's 48-19 win against the Broncos.

The 24-year-old was already enjoying an all-time Bills season coming into Week 15, sitting atop the franchise record books with 35 offensive TDs (28 passing, six rushing and one receiving). With a dominant effort against Denver's injury-depleted secondary, Allen posted his third consecutive outing of two or more passing TDs as Buffalo clinched its first division title since 1995. Notching his first performance of the season with multiple rushing scores, Allen now has 12 games with both a pass and rush TD since the start of 2019 (NFL high). He also joined Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 30-plus pass TDs and eight or more rushing scores in a single season. A Week 16 matchup against New England will be challenging with Allen having an opportunity to build on his MVP bid. Allen has never exceeded a 62 percent completion rate over four games against New England, posting a career 3:6 TD:INT ratio.