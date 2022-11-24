Allen completed 24 of 42 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. He added 78 rushing yards and another TD on 10 carries.

While his Thanksgiving performance was somewhat marred by another red-zone interception on Buffalo's first drive of the second half, Allen was clutch when it counted, finding Stefon Diggs on a five-yard TD strike with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter before hitting his No. 1 receiver again for a 39-yard gain with only 23 seconds left to help set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal. It's the first time in five games since the Bills' bye that Allen has produced three or more touchdowns, giving him some much-needed momentum heading into a crucial AFC East road tilt against the Patriots in Week 13.