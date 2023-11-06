Allen completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 258 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding eight rushes for 44 yards and another score in the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Allen put together a solid stat line in his second loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the 2023 calendar year, and he got off to an encouraging start by answering an early Cincinnati touchdown with a seven-play, 85-yard march that he capped off with a two-yard scoring run. However, the remainder of the first half was a non-starter for Buffalo's offense, with the team's remaining possessions prior to halftime resulting in a pair of punts, an interception and a drive that stalled at the Bengals' 38 leading into intermission. Allen was able to come back to lead the Bills to a field goal on the first possession of the second half, but he couldn't help facilitate any additional points until his 17-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 3:32 remaining and ensuing two-point conversion toss to his star wideout. Allen saw his streak of games with multiple passing touchdowns snapped at five, but he's now recorded a rushing score in three straight contests heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Broncos on Monday night, Nov. 13.