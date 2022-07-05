Allen said during last month's minicamp that verbiage and protections have remained the same under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who previously served as Buffalo's QBs coach for three years, ESPN.com's Alaina Getzenberg reports.

Dorsey replaces Brian Daboll, now head coach of the Giants. Had Daboll not left, Dorsey likely would've, as his work in Buffalo put him on the fast track for an OC job. The Bills still have more continuity than most teams, with Allen throwing to fellow holdovers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Dawson Knox, while the new additions include slot receiver Jamison Crowder, backup tight end O.J. Howard and fifth-round rookie wideout Khalil Shakir. The team did part ways with Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, both of whom faded last year, and the Bills are counting on Davis and the other young guys to step up in 2022. Dorsey could try to get his RBs more involved in the passing game after Buffalo spent a second-round pick on James Cook, but it'll likely be Diggs and Davis leading the way as preferred targets for Allen and his cannon of a right arm.