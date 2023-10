Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Allen missed a couple snaps in Sunday night's Week 6 win over the Giants but quickly returned and finished 19 of 30 passing for a season-low 169 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed just two times for 11 yards. Allen is expected to be out there next Sunday against the Patriots.