With AJ McCarron dealing with a hairline fracture to his right collarbone, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com expects both Allen and Nathan Peterman to see work with the Bills' first-team offense in next Sunday's preseason dress rehearsal against the Bengals.

With McCarron presumably looking at a multi-week absence, the team's Week 1 starting QB assignment is now up for grabs. Though it was previously thought that the Bills would proceed deliberately in their development of Allen, the solid play of the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft in Friday's preseason win over the Browns suggest that he does have a shot to overtake Peterman, who was a fifth-round draft pick last year. From a fantasy perspective, Allen brings more upside to the table due to his outstanding arm strength, though regardless of who is the team's starter out of the gate, we'd expect the Bills to profile as a run-heavy team, with LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory and perhaps Marcus Murphy set to lead the way on that front.