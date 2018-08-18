Bills' Josh Allen: Could make run at Week 1 start
With AJ McCarron dealing with a hairline fracture to his right collarbone, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com expects Allen and Nathan Peterman to see work with the Bills' first-team offense in next Sunday's preseason dress rehearsal against the Bengals.
With McCarron presumably looking at a multi-week absence, the team's Week 1 starting QB assignment is now up for grabs. Though it was previously thought that the Bills would proceed deliberately in their development of Allen, the solid play of the No. 7 overall pick in April's draft in Friday's preseason win over the Browns suggest that he does have a shot to overtake Peterman, who was a fifth-round draft pick last year. From a fantasy perspective, Allen brings more upside to the table due to his outstanding arm strength, though regardless of who is the team's starter out of the gate, we'd expect the Bills to profile as a run-heavy team, with LeSean McCoy, Chris Ivory and perhaps Marcus Murphy set to lead the way on that front.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...