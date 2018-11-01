Bills' Josh Allen: Could resume throwing soon
Coach Sean McDermott relayed Thursday that Allen (elbow) resuming throwing "isn't too far off," Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Allen is not an option for Sunday's game against the Bears, at a minimum, but the 2-6 Bills could really use a spark on offense and getting the rookie QB some additional game experience once he's healthy is in the team's best interests. Looking ahead, the Bills may elect to hold Allen out through the team's Week 11 bye and see where he's at as a Nov. 25 match against the Jaguars approaches. then For now, it looks like Nathan Peterman is line to start for the team this weekend, with Derek Anderson dealing with a concussion.
