Bills' Josh Allen: Day-to-day with sore foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Sean McDermott said Allen is considered day-to-day with a sore right foot, but he's expected to play next Sunday against the Eagles, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Allen briefly exited Sunday's win over the Browns late in the second quarter and went to the locker room early, but he didn't miss any offensive snaps. Allen finished the day with 12 completions on 19 pass attempts for 130 scoreless yards. He rushed seven times for 17 yards. It would be a shock if Allen isn't under center for Week 17 against Philadelphia.
