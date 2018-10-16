Bills' Josh Allen: Diagnosed with UCL injury
Allen has been diagnosed with an injured ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After suffering the injury Sunday at Houston, Allen was unable to return, and coach Sean McDermott eventually called him "week-to-week" Monday, per Chris Brown of the Bills' official site. While the injury isn't considered serious, an MRI of Allen's right elbow has been sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion. For perspective, this injury cost Marcus Mariota two starts earlier this season, though he was pressed into action in the second one because his backup (Blaine Gabbert) suffered a concussion. In the aforementioned media session, McDermott said "all options are on the table at QB this week," so Nathan Peterman or even recent signee Derek Anderson may be under center Sunday at Indianapolis.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Week-to-week with elbow injury•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Hurts right elbow•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Exits Sunday's game with elbow injury•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Held under 100 passing yards in scrappy win•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: As bad as it gets in Week 4•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Generates three TDs in improbable win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6