Allen (knee/ankle) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report.
The translation is the running quarterback took some hits in Saturday's win over the Broncos, but he'll be perfectly fine for Week 16 action, especially with an extra day to rest his bumps and bruises with the Bills having yet another prime time game Monday against the rival Patriots.
