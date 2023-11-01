Allen (right shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday.
Per Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site, Allen was originally in line to be limited, but the QB will officially go down as having missed the session. For his part, Allen noted that he took it easy Wednesday with an eye toward being in a better position for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, adding that he hopes to practice Thursday.
