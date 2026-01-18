Allen completed 25 of 39 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 12 times for 66 yards in the Bills' 33-30 overtime divisional-round loss to the Broncos on Saturday. He also committed three fumbles, losing two and recovering the other.

While Allen put together a fantasy-friendly stat line from a yardage and touchdown perspective, his four turnovers naturally had a significant hand in the narrow and heartbreaking defeat. Allen connected with Mecole Hardman (four yards), Keon Coleman (10 yards) and Dalton Kincaid (14 yards) for his trio of scoring tosses, the latter two coming during an impressive second-half surge by Buffalo that saw the Bills erase a 23-10 deficit and take a 27-23 lead with just over four minutes remaining. Following a late Broncos touchdown, Allen then led an eight-play march that culminated in a game-tying field goal that pushed the game into overtime. However, Allen's second interception, which came when Ja'Quan McMillan took the ball from Brandin Cooks as both went to the ground after the latter appeared to have hauled in a beautifully thrown deep post, begat Denver's game-winning drive, while his two earlier lost fumbles each led to Broncos field goals as well. Following another January heartbreak for his team, Allen will focus on regrouping for another run in 2026 after having completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,668 yards with a 25:10 TD:INT, rushing 112 times for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns and committing seven fumbles, losing three, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.