Allen will start at quarterback Sunday in the Bills' Week 2 matchup with the Chargers, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Nathan Peterman's run as the Bills' starter lasted all of two quarters, with the second-year signal-caller getting pulled early in Sunday's 47-3 loss to the Ravens after completing only five of 18 passes for 24 yards while tossing a pair of interceptions. Allen didn't provide a dramatic upgrade over Peterman while making his NFL debut in garbage time, but head coach Sean McDermott saw enough from the rookie first-round pick to hand him the keys to the offense. In light of his own accuracy concerns along with the Bills' shaky offensive line and lack of playmaking talent at receiver, Allen projects as little more than a low-end fantasy option for the short term, even when he opposes weaker pass defenses.