Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and added seven carries for 41 yards and another score in the Bills' 24-18 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Allen put together his third 300-yard effort of the season -- all which have come within the last five games -- with the help of 22- and four-yard scoring tosses to Dalton Kincaid and Gabe Davis. The mobile signal-caller also recorded the first touchdown of the night on a 13-yard rush early in the second quarter to extend the Bills' lead to 10-0 at the time. Allen focused heavily on his top receiving trio of Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, with the talented wideouts responsible for 24 of Allen's completions, 249 of his yards and one of his touchdown passes. Allen did see his streak of games with at least one interception extend to four, but it was a tipped ball and he'll still carry a solid 17:8 TD:INT for the season into a Week 9 road showdown against the Bengals on Sunday night, Nov. 5.