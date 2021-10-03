Allen completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 248 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's Week 4 win over the Texans. He added six rushes for 41 yards.

Allen threw an interception on his first pass of the the game, but he spent the rest of the contest picking apart the Texans' secondary. Five of his 20 completions went for 20 or more yards, and he completed those passes to four different receivers. The only thing holding Allen back from a bigger performance was the fact that the game was such a blowout, as Mitchell Trubisky entered the contest midway through the fourth quarter. After a slow start to the season, Allen has racked up nine total touchdowns as compared to two interceptions across his last three games.