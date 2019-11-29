Allen completed 19 of 24 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown while gaining 43 rushing yards and another TD on 10 carries in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.

With the Bills' defense keeping Dak Prescott in check, Allen was able to settle in and get comfortable, and he set season highs in completion percentage and YPA while scampering for his eighth rushing score of the year. Since Buffalo's Week 6 bye, Allen has turned a corner as a passer and posted a sharp 11:1 TD:INT through seven games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into next week's clash with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.