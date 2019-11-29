Bills' Josh Allen: Efficient day in Dallas
Allen completed 19 of 24 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown while gaining 43 rushing yards and another TD on 10 carries in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.
With the Bills' defense keeping Dak Prescott in check, Allen was able to settle in and get comfortable, and he set season highs in completion percentage and YPA while scampering for his eighth rushing score of the year. Since Buffalo's Week 6 bye, Allen has turned a corner as a passer and posted a sharp 11:1 TD:INT through seven games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into next week's clash with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...