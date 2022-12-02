Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. He also rushed eight times for 20 yards and lost a fumble.

Allen put together a solid performance against a defense that had allowed an NFL-low 130.2 passing yards per home game, despite the fact he took two sacks and six hits overall. One of those did lead to a late second-half fumble by Allen at the Patriots' 41-yard line, but New England was unable to convert the opportunity into points. Otherwise, Allen put together his second straight two-touchdown performance with second-quarter eight-yard scoring tosses to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Allen and his teammates now get some much-needed time off ahead of a Week 14 home showdown against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.