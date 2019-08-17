Allen completed nine of 11 passes for 102 yards during Friday's 27-14 win over the Panthers.

Allen hit on several nice passes early Friday, perhaps none as impressive as the 25-yard shot up the seam to tight end Tommy Sweeney to convert a third down on Buffalo's second-possession touchdown drive. Those who bashed Allens' rookie season probably undersold it and vice versa. As a rookie, Allen was able to get by on athleticism, but seldom appeared in rhythm passing the ball like he was on Friday. He now has two strong preseason performances under his belt and appears set to surprise some doubters in 2019.