Allen took over for Nathan Peterman during Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Peterman was having a very rough day in a blowout game, so the Bills turned to their 2018 first-rounder in the third quarter. It remains to be seen if he'll hold on to the job next week against the Chargers, but either way, the strong-armed Allen is probably worth a speculative add in deeper QB-heavy leagues.

