Allen (foot) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.

Allen was also deemed limited in Wednesday's walk-through, and the Bills didn't hold practice Thursday, with the QB now having one more chance to log a full listing before the Bills' Week 17 injury designations are assigned Friday. For his part, Allen plans to play Sunday against the Eagles, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, but it remains to be seen if he ends up listed as questionable for the contest, or fully cleared to face 10-5 Philadelphia.