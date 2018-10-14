Bills' Josh Allen: Exits Sunday's game with elbow injury
Allen was replaced by Nathan Peterman during Sunday's game against the Texans after suffering an elbow injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the game, Allen had completed 10 of 17 passes for 84 yards and carried four times for 20 yards.
