Allen (elbow) is expected to start Sunday's contest against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen is expected to play through his ulnar collateral ligament injury Sunday, as the Bills have reportedly been assured by multiple arm doctors and specialists that the star quarterback will not have any added risk of worsening the injury if he suites up versus Minnesota. Buffalo also elected not to elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad Saturday, another indication that Allen is trending towards active status. Case Keenum remains the only other quarterback on the active roster. Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen's availability is "an hour-to-hour situation," though, so fantasy managers will need to continue monitoring things until official confirmation arrives ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Trending in positive direction•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Not spotted at Friday's practice•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Set to miss practice Wednesday•