Coach Sean McDermott expects "a majority" of the Bills starters, including Allen, to play Week 17 against the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Allen and the Bills are already locked in as the AFC No. 5 playoff seed, so it any playing time received by the starters is likely a means of keeping the rust off ahead of wild-card weekend. With that being said, backup quarterback Matt Barkley is in line to get significant snaps during Week 17's matchup depending on how much Allen ends up playing.