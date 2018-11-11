Allen (elbow) is expected to return following the Bills' Week 11 bye, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen maintained a limited listing on Bills injury reports all week, earning a "questionable" tag Friday. Just one day later, though, the Bills ruled out the rookie signal-caller due to his sprained right elbow. Allen will join Derek Anderson (concussion) on the inactive list Sunday against the Jets, giving Matt Barkley a chance to start for the first time since 2016, with Nathan Peterman acting as the backup. Allen will use the upcoming bye to get even healthier in order to make an appearance Nov. 25 versus the Jaguars.

