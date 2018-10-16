Allen (elbow) is expected to miss 2-to-3 games, after which he'll be considered "week-to-week," Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Although Tommy John surgery isn't an option after Dr. James Andrews reviewed an MRI of Allen's right elbow, he'll need a few games to rest and rehab before the Bills will ponder the notion of trotting him out there on gamedays. Without Allen, there's a bit of a quarterback quandary in Buffalo. Nathan Peterman has the most experience with the current coaching staff and its playbook, but his turnover-prone ways have not diminished, with two interceptions in both of his appearances this season. Meanwhile, veteran Derek Anderson has 47 career starts to his name but only signed with the Bills last Tuesday.