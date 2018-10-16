Bills' Josh Allen: Expected to sit out 2-to-3 games
Allen (elbow) is expected to miss 2-to-3 games, after which he'll be considered "week-to-week," Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Although Tommy John surgery isn't an option after Dr. James Andrews reviewed an MRI of Allen's right elbow, he'll need a few games to rest and rehab before the Bills will ponder the notion of trotting him out there on gamedays. Without Allen, there's a bit of a quarterback quandary in Buffalo. Nathan Peterman has the most experience with the current coaching staff and its playbook, but his turnover-prone ways have not diminished, with two interceptions in both of his appearances this season. Meanwhile, veteran Derek Anderson has 47 career starts to his name but only signed with the Bills last Tuesday.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Likely doesn't need Tommy John surgery•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Won't start Week 7 game•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Diagnosed with UCL injury•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Week-to-week with elbow injury•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Hurts right elbow•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Exits Sunday's game with elbow injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7