Allen completed 20 of 31 passes for 424 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Bills' 38-31 win over the Steelers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 42 yards.

Allen served notice on what type of day it would be for the Bills' air attack when he hit Gabe Davis for a 98-yard catch-and-run touchdown on which the speedster split two defenders down the middle of the field. The prolific quarterback wouldn't really slow down much after that point, eventually connecting with Davis again for a 62-yard score and adding 15- and 24-yard scoring tosses to Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir, respectively, all in the second quarter. The fact Allen was able to put up such numbers despite Buffalo leading comfortably for most of the game was certainly a boon for his fantasy managers, and he's now already hit the 400-yard mark twice in his first five games. Allen's next opportunity to continue adding to his stellar early-season numbers comes in a Week 6 road showdown against the Chiefs on Sunday.