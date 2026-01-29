Allen is facing a recovery timetable between eight and 10 weeks after undergoing surgery to address a broken right foot, which puts him on track for the start of OTAs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Allen was spotted in crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right foot Thursday. Per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Allen stated that he underwent surgery to address a broken bone in foot that he played through down the stretch of the 2025 campaign, and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports that the injury is older in origin but was aggravated versus Cleveland in Week 16. In the wake of Buffalo's win over Jacksonville in the wild card round of the AFC playoffs Allen also dealt with left knee and right finger injuries, but it doesn't appear those will hamper him in any capacity this offseason. It's encouraging that Allen is expected to be fully healthy well in advance of the start of OTAs in May, as following the dismissal of Sean McDermott and hiring of Joe Brady, the 29-year-old quarterback will have to adjust to a new head coach for the first time in his NFL career.