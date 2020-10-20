Allen completed 14 of 27 passes for 122 yards and two TD passes with one interception during Monday's loss to the Chiefs. He added eight rushes for 42 yards.

The two TDs and the rushing yards made this a palatable performance from a fantasy perspective, but it was a rough outing for the second straight prime-time week for Allen and the Bills, who fall to 4-2. The third-year quarterback has put up his two worst performances of the season in these two games after being a fantasy darling for Weeks 1-4. While Allen still has enough flaws in his game that there will be occasional tough sledding in matchups against championship-level teams like the Chiefs and Titans, he's also improved his game by miles since his rookie season and remains a top-10 fantasy QB. Things get much easier in Week 7 with Allen and the Bills traveling to face the Jets.