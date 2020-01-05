Allen completed 24 of 46 pass attempts for 264 yards, adding 92 rushing yards on nine attempts and catching one pass for 16 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's AFC wild-card loss to the Texans.

Allen got off to a strong start with both his arm and legs, capping off an impressive opening drive with a touchdown reception on a trick play. The second-year quarterback regressed in the second half, making some questionable decisions that allowed Houston to catch up and eventually win the game in overtime. Overall, Allen took a step forward as a passer this year (59 percent completion rate, 3,089 passing yards, 20:9 TD:INT) after a mediocre showing in that department his rookie season. The 23-year-old will look further improve from the pocket as he leads Buffalo's strong supporting cast towards another potential playoff run in 2020.