Bills' Josh Allen: Falters late, falls to HOU
Allen completed 24 of 46 pass attempts for 264 yards, adding 92 rushing yards on nine attempts and catching one pass for 16 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's AFC wild-card loss to the Texans.
Allen got off to a strong start with both his arm and legs, capping off an impressive opening drive with a touchdown reception on a trick play. The second-year quarterback regressed in the second half, making some questionable decisions that allowed Houston to catch up and eventually win the game in overtime. Overall, Allen took a step forward as a passer this year (59 percent completion rate, 3,089 passing yards, 20:9 TD:INT) after a mediocre showing in that department his rookie season. The 23-year-old will look further improve from the pocket as he leads Buffalo's strong supporting cast towards another potential playoff run in 2020.
More News
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Plays two drives in playoff tune-up•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Expected to play Week 17•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Throws for pair of touchdowns•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Accounts for two scores in victory•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Held in check vs. Ravens•
-
Bills' Josh Allen: Efficient day in Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.