Allen said Tuesday that his throwing elbow, which was injured last season and caused him to miss four games, is perfectly fine entering offseason workouts, The Buffalo News reports. "No, no consideration. Obviously in the offseason, I met with PT and go over everything because it compounds throughout the season. Every player has those types of feels that after the season, you want to let your body rest and recover and do some physical therapy. I did some therapy on it for the first couple weeks, and after that I started throwing. No problems at all."

Not only is Allen's health in good order, but the weak Buffalo offense got a major boost with the Bills heavily active in free agency and making most of their moves on that side of the ball. Allen's line should be improved, while players like John Brown, Cole Beasley, Tyler Kroft and Frank Gore will give the offense a bit more zest. Not that this makes the Bills the 2000 Rams, but given Allen's strong running ability (631 and a whopping eight rushing scores), if the team can just get a decent passing game going it would make the second-year QB quite the dynamic fantasy play.