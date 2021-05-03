The Bills exercised the fifth-year option on Allen's rookie contract Monday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports.
No surprise here, as Allen has gone from raw prospect to star quarterback over the course of three seasons. His completion percentage, passing yardage and touchdown totals have all improved by leaps and bounds with every season, and the 2018 seventh overall pick is coming off a stellar 2020 campaign in which he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 4,544 yards and a 37:10 TD:INT. Allen's scheduled to play the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2021, with the $23.1 million fifth-year option covering the 2022 season.